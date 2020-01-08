Pasco Sheriff's Office

Best Buy Employee Finds Child Pornography on Former Florida Teacher’s Laptop: PD

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

William Crawford

A former Florida teacher is behind bars after employees at a Best Buy found child pornography on his laptop, police say.

According to an arrest report, 69-year-old William Crawford has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Pasco County Sheriff's say Crawford brought his laptop into Best Buy for repairs.

A Geek Squad member, who was working on the computer, later found several of the images.

Authorities say police obtained a search warrant for the computer and were able to confirm the employee's findings.

Crawford was a teacher at John Long Middle School, according to the report.

He now faces ten counts of child pornography, one count for each image.

Pasco Sheriff's OfficeBest Buy
