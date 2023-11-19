Best places to shop on Black Friday 2023

Black Friday is just days away and millions of Americans are expected to be searching for deals at stores across the country.

Personal-finance website WalletHub looking into which stores are offering the best deals for Black Friday 2023, compiling a list to help shoppers maximize their savings.

WalletHub surveyed over 3,500 deals from 13 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2023 Black Friday ad scans, before calculating the average discount that each retailer plans to offer.

The report found that the overall average discount for Black Friday is 35 percent -- and that consumers should aim for this discount amount or higher to avoid Black Friday traps.

It also revealed that JCPenney has the highest overall discount rate -- at 59.12 percent, while Costco has the lowest at 17.07 percent.

Here are the top Black Friday retailers -- featuring their average discount rate this year, according to WalletHub.

JCPenney (59.12%) Macy's (58.19%) Belk (54.76%) Kohl's (48.81%) Target (32.70%) BJ's (30.11%) Best Buy (29.78%) Amazon (28.48%) Walmart (26.88%) Dell (25.79%) Newegg (22.40%) The Home Depot (20.80%) Costco (17.10%)

WalletHub says JCPenney might be a good option if you’re ready to propose to that special someone -- as you can get a $6,249.98 diamond engagement ring for just $1,666.65.

Macy's, secured the second tops spot, with a 58.19 percent average, but WalletHub found that you can save as much as 85% on certain items.