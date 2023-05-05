Bicyclist, 83, Struck and Killed by Garbage Truck on Turnpike in Davie: FHP

An 83-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a garbage truck while cycling on the Florida's Turnpike in Davie early Friday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike just south of Interstate 595.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said that the cyclist, for reasons unknown, was unlawfully riding in the outside travel lane of the highway when he was struck by the garbage truck.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn't released.

The crash remains under investigation but FHP officials said the cyclist impeded the garbage truck's path of travel.

The crash left multiple lanes closed while investigators examined the scene Friday morning.

