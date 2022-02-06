Bicyclist Falls to Death From Opening Drawbridge in West Palm Beach

A bicyclist fell to their death Sunday after the South Florida drawbridge on which they were standing opened, authorities said.

Police didn't immediately release any information on the bicyclist's identity. West Palm Beach police spokesperson Mike Jachles told The Palm Beach Post the bicyclist fell and struck a lower portion of the bridge structure, and died from their injuries.

The drawbridge links downtown West Palm Beach to Palm Beach, the tony enclave that is home to large beachside estates, as well as the Mar-a-Lago residence of former President Donald Trump.

The bridge remained closed Sunday afternoon, and drivers were instructed to use two other bridges in the area.