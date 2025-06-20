Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by car in Lauderdale Lakes

A bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a car in Lauderdale Lakes on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened near the intersection of Northwest 29th Street and U.S. 441.

Footage from the scene showed a bicycle laid on its side and personal belongings in the middle of the roadway.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said they transported a man from the scene to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was being treated for a possible head injury.

Officials said they responded to the call as a hit-and-run but the driver of the vehicle, a silver Honda, later returned to the scene.

BSO deputies had the area blocked off as they were seen speaking with the driver, whose vehicle had a smashed windshield and front-end damage.

It's unclear if the driver will be facing any charges.

