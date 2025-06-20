Lauderdale Lakes

Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by car in Lauderdale Lakes

The incident happened near the intersection of Northwest 29th Street and U.S. 441.

By Amanda Plasencia

A bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a car in Lauderdale Lakes on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened near the intersection of Northwest 29th Street and U.S. 441.

Footage from the scene showed a bicycle laid on its side and personal belongings in the middle of the roadway.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said they transported a man from the scene to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was being treated for a possible head injury.

Officials said they responded to the call as a hit-and-run but the driver of the vehicle, a silver Honda, later returned to the scene.

BSO deputies had the area blocked off as they were seen speaking with the driver, whose vehicle had a smashed windshield and front-end damage.

It's unclear if the driver will be facing any charges.

NBC6 is working to learn more about the man who was hospitalized and his condition.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

