Miami Beach

Bicyclist hurt in hit-and-run crash with scooter driver: Police

The hit-and-run crash happened at around 7:51 p.m. in the area of 1700 Purdy Avenue.

By Briana Trujillo

A bicyclist was hit and had to be rushed to the hospital on Thursday by someone on a scooter who fled the scene, according to Miami Beach police.

Police said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

"Preliminary information indicates the driver of the scooter fled the scene of the crash," according to police.

Anyone with information should call Miami Beach police.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

