Bicyclist Killed in Crash on Fort Lauderdale Bridge

A bicyclist was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on a bridge in Fort Lauderdale

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a crash that left a bicyclist dead early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 4 a.m. on a bridge near 400 SW 7th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with officers, but the victim was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

This is still an active investigation and authorities are working to determine if any other vehicles were involved.

FLPD will not be releasing information about the victim until next of kin notification is completed.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has information should contact FLPD immediately.

