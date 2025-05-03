Doral

Bicyclist killed in Doral, witnesses saw SUV leave scene: Police

It happened in the area of 95th Avenue and Northwest 25th Street

By Briana Trujillo

A bicyclist was killed in Doral on Saturday, police said, but it was not clear if he was hit by a car that may have fled the scene.

The name of the victim, a 31-year-old man, has not been revealed.

Witnesses saw an SUV of unknown make and model leaving the area, but "it is unclear if the SUV caused impact," according to Doral police.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit was notified and the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Doral
