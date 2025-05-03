Bicyclist killed in Doral, witnesses saw SUV leave scene: Police

A bicyclist was killed in Doral on Saturday, police said, but it was not clear if he was hit by a car that may have fled the scene.

It happened in the area of 95th Avenue and Northwest 25th Street, police said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The name of the victim, a 31-year-old man, has not been revealed.

Witnesses saw an SUV of unknown make and model leaving the area, but "it is unclear if the SUV caused impact," according to Doral police.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit was notified and the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.