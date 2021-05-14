Bicyclist Killed in Early Morning Hit and Run Crash in SW Miami-Dade

One person was killed early Friday morning after a fatal hit and run crash while riding their bicycle in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Officers arrived at the scene near the 10900 block of Sunset Drive after the crash, which took place around 2 a.m.

Homicide detectives have not released any information at this time, but at least one victim was involved.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information on the crash or the driver involved is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.