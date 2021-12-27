fatal crash

Bicyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Miami

By NBC 6

The Miami Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 51st Street.

Police said Northwest 12th Avenue was shut down between Northwest 48th Street and 52nd Street following the incident.

Police have not released any additional information on the driver of the car, or a description of the vehicle that struck the victim.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

