Bicyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Pembroke Pines

Authorities are searching for a driver after a man on a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run in Pembroke Pines Saturday morning.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Department responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Pembroke Road and Island Drive involving a vehicle and a bicyclist a little after 5 a.m.

Officials said that Roy Miralda, 41, was riding his bicycle westbound on Pembroke Road to meet up with a group of cyclists, but was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle.

According to the report, the driver left the scene without helping Miralda or notifying law enforcement.

Traffic crash investigators believe the vehicle sustained extensive front end damage, but there is no other identifiable information on the vehicle or its driver.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.