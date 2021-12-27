Bicyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Liberty City

The Miami Police Department is investigating after a hit-and-run driver killed a bicyclist Monday morning in Liberty City.

The crash happened in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 51st Street, near Hadley Park.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police said a man was riding his bike to work when a black 2014 to 2016 model Nissan Rouge SUV slammed into him. The driver took off without stopping to help and did not call 911.

"It’s better to just stop at the scene and try to render aid by calling 911, that’s all that needs to be done," said Officer Michael Vega. "By leaving the scene now you’re facing a felony charge and could be facing many years in jail.”

Police have found the vehicle in question and the driver is currently being questioned.

Police said Northwest 12th Avenue was shut down between Northwest 48th Street and 52nd Street following the incident.

“It’s heartless to know you’ve hit someone and just leave them laying there," Vega said. "Maybe the five minutes you take to make the phone call will save the person’s life.”

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.