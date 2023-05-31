Bicyclist Reportedly Struck and Killed by Garbage Truck in Miami

Police are investigating after a bicyclist was reportedly struck and killed by a garbage truck in Miami Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 800 block of Flagler Street just after 8 a.m. after an accident involving the bicyclist, Miami Police officials said.

Footage from the scene showed a body covered by a police tarp next to a bicycle. A garbage truck was seen in the area near the body.

No other details were released about the crash.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area as the crash remains under investigation.