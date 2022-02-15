Bicyclist Struck and Killed by Box Truck in Miami Beach

Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a box truck in Miami Beach Tuesday.

The crash happened in the area of Dade Boulevard and Purdy Avenue.

Miami Beach Police officials said the cyclist was killed on impact. Their identity hasn't been released.

The driver stayed at the scene and investigators are working to determine who was at fault, officials said.

The incident had the Venetian Causeway closed at West Avenue and Dade Boulevard.

POLICE: The Venetian Cswy is closed westbound at West Ave and Dade Blvd due to a fatal traffic accident. Please use the MacArthur Cswy or Julia Tuttle to exit Miami Beach. pic.twitter.com/NhBCasPjuk — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 15, 2022

No other information was immediately known.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.