Miami Beach

Bicyclist Struck and Killed by Box Truck in Miami Beach

Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a box truck in Miami Beach Tuesday.

The crash happened in the area of Dade Boulevard and Purdy Avenue.

Miami Beach Police officials said the cyclist was killed on impact. Their identity hasn't been released.

The driver stayed at the scene and investigators are working to determine who was at fault, officials said.

The incident had the Venetian Causeway closed at West Avenue and Dade Boulevard.

No other information was immediately known.

