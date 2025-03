An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was struck in Coconut Grove by a hit-and-run driver, police said.

Miami Police on Saturday received a call that the bicyclist was hit at 3700 Oak Ave.

Once crews arrived at the scene, the bicyclist was conscious, said he had leg pain and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have not released a description of the suspected hit-and-run driver's vehicle.