Bicyclist Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Key Biscayne: Police

Police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist and then took off Tuesday night in Key Biscayne.

The crash happened before 7:30 p.m. near the 7300 block of Crandon Boulevard.

A 48-year-old man was riding his bike southbound on Crandon when he was hit from behind by a vehicle, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The bicyclist got a cut to the head and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police didn't have a description of the vehicle.

The area is well-known to be unsafe for cyclists. The mayor of Key Biscayne recently directed $250,000 toward short-term safety enhancements, including barriers and widening cyclists' lanes.