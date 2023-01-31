Key Biscayne

Bicyclist Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Key Biscayne: Police

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist and then took off Tuesday night in Key Biscayne.

The crash happened before 7:30 p.m. near the 7300 block of Crandon Boulevard.

A 48-year-old man was riding his bike southbound on Crandon when he was hit from behind by a vehicle, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The bicyclist got a cut to the head and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police didn't have a description of the vehicle.

The area is well-known to be unsafe for cyclists. The mayor of Key Biscayne recently directed $250,000 toward short-term safety enhancements, including barriers and widening cyclists' lanes.

This article tagged under:

Key Biscayne
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us