Bicyclist Struck, Killed by Bus in Plantation

A bicyclist died Thursday night after he was hit by a bus in Plantation, police said.

The crash happened before 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of SW 84th Avenue and Broward Boulevard.

The bus driver was making a right turn when they hit the bicyclist, according to Plantation Police.

The bicyclist, who appears to be in his 20's, was not identified.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

