Bicyclists Take Over South Florida Roadways, Highways for ‘MLK Rideout'

Dozens of bicyclists hit the roadways and highways of South Florida Monday for the annual "MLK Rideout."

The cyclists were first spotted on streets in Miami-Dade before they made their way to the Florida's Turnpike Extension before making their way to the Palmetto Expressway.

The large group exited the expressway and gathered in a neighborhood in northwest Miami-Dade.

Law enforcement officials had urged riders to take to the streets safely ahead of the expected mass event which in the past has also featured ATVs and dirt bikes.

Miami-Dade Police and the Florida Highway Patrol emphasized "zero tolerance" ahead of the event, urging both riders and those in vehicles to safely use roadways during the "Wheels Up, Guns Down" event.

"Through the weekend law enforcement will be out there to ensure that our streets be safe we are asking those who rides these ATVs to be respectful and mind the laws to keep you and the community safe," MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez said Friday.

FHP troopers said illegally operating motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs on roadways and highways is hazardous and will not be tolerated.

Law enforcement said preventing delays, injuries and property damage will be the goal and troopers will be out in full force to increase public safety. There will also be patrols in the sky, monitoring traffic groups.

"Violators will be cited an subject to arrest their vehicles will be towed impounded and subject to seizure," the FHP said.

By Monday afternoon, Miami-Dade Police said 1 ATV and 5 dirt bikes had been impounded and 51 felony arrests had been made during a holiday traffic safety initiative that began Friday. Another 9 misdemeanor arrests had been made, 10 guns and 2 stolen vehicles had been recovered, and 372 grams of cocaine were impounded, officials said.

In 2022, aerial footage showed a large group of bicyclists riding onto Interstate 95 northbound in Miami-Dade as cars passed by, before exiting the highway.

The event is meant to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy and his message of nonviolence, but over the years has turned into a celebration of lawlessness as hundreds of riders on dirt bikes and ATVs from across the country descend upon South Florida and swarm the roadways.

Miami-Dade Police said they made two felony arrests last year, issued one traffic ticket and seized one vehicle. Pembroke Pines Police said they arrested two adults who are facing felony charges. The two were operating a motorcycle and both vehicles were impounded as a result of arrests, police said.