MLK Rideout

Bicyclists Hit South Florida Streets, I-95 for ‘MLK Rideout'

Bicyclists hit the streets and a stretch of Interstate 95 in South Florida Monday for the annual "MLK Rideout."

Aerial footage showed a large group of bicyclists riding onto I-95 northbound in Miami-Dade as cars passed by, before exiting the highway.

The event, also called "Wheels Up, Guns Down," is meant to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy and his message of nonviolence but over the years has turned into a celebration of lawlessness as hundreds of riders on dirt bikes and ATVs from across the country descend upon South Florida and swarm the roadways.

Despite warnings from multiple law enforcement agencies that the dangerous activity is illegal, it usually leads to several arrests and vehicles being impounded.

But this year, only bicycle riders have been seen.

