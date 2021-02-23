Biden Admin. Rolls Back Trump's Tougher Citizenship Test: Can You Pass It?

President Joe Biden is rolling back yet another controversial Trump-era legislation by changing back the required civic examination citizenship applicants must take.

In a Policy Alert Monday, the president announced that the civics examination requirement implemented in December 2020 will switch to an earlier version administered in 2008.

In the 2020s version of the civic applicants would have 128 possible questions on the exam, but with Biden’s new order, it will switch back to the 100 possible questions as seen in the 2008 version.

With a question about American citizenship at the forefront of public discourse, try your hand at completing a sample citizenship test below. Keep in mind: There are 100 questions in total on the study guide, which is compiled by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Those seeking American citizenship are typically asked anywhere up to 10 questions covering history, government and geography. The questions are asked verbally and the applicant must answer six of 10 correctly in order to pass.

Here are 10 sample questions from the test in a multiple-choice format.