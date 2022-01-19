Biden Administration Announces $1.1B in Funding for Everglades Restoration Projects

The Florida Everglades will be getting major funding from the Biden Administration, with $1.1 billion earmarked for restoration projects.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the funding Wednesday, the largest-ever infusion of federal money for the famed South Florida environmental treasure.

“The Everglades is the lifeblood of South Florida, and this historic funding commitment by the Biden Administration will ensure we can much more aggressively move to restore and protect the natural sheet flow of water that is the largest environmental restoration project in American history," said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who co-chairs the Everglades Caucus with fellow South Florida Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart.

The funding will be an investment in climate resiliency and the long-term viability of the state economy.

“This is enormous news, and allows us to set a course for quicker completion of the world’s largest ecosystem restoration project," Wasserman Schultz added. "It will enable the construction of resilient and multi-benefit projects that will increase the carbon sequestration capacity of the ecosystem and protect our communities and local economies for generations to come.”

The Everglades Caucus sent a letter co-signed by 16 bipartisan members of Florida's Congressional delegation asking for $1.5 billion of the total $1.9 billion allotted for the Corps’ Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration projects go toward South Florida Ecosystem Restoration.