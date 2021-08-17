Biden Administration to Announce Plan for COVID-19 Booster Shots

High school teacher Jeff Foster says when vaccine booster shots become available, he will be the first in line to get one.

“If the CDC tells me I need to take another shot, I’m happy to take another shot,” said Foster.

He got vaccinated back in February and wears a face mask all the time especially in class. This is part because Foster has a heart condition, making him vulnerable to the virus.

"It seems very easy for this Delta variant to penetrate even some of us that are vaccinated, so I’m taking all the precautions,” Foster said.

This week the Biden administration is expected to announce its plan for booster shots.

According to sources, the White House COVID-19 Response Team will discuss booster shots on Wednesday, suggesting people get it eight months after their second shot of Pfizer or Moderna.

If approved by the FDA, the shots could be ready by September.

“They should stick with the same brand of their vaccine,” said one doctor. “If you receive Pfizer, get Pfizer. If you received Moderna, get Moderna.”

People living in nursing homes and health care workers would likely get it first, then seniors.

Last week, booster shots were approved for people with immunocompromised systems.

There’s no word yet on a Johnson and Johnson booster. The company says they will have more information in a few weeks.