Joe Biden

Biden Postpones Broward Visit Due to Tropical Storm Ian

President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

President Joe Biden has postponed a trip to South Florida next week due to Tropical Storm Ian, the White House announced Saturday.

The President was scheduled to travel to Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday to discuss his plan to lower health care costs and protect and strengthen Medicare and Social Security.

Biden was then scheduled to head to Orlando to attend a Democratic National Committee Rally.

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to impact the state as it makes its way from the Caribbean Sea to the Florida peninsula next week, potentially developing into a major Category 4 hurricane.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the declaration of a state of emergency Saturday to include the entire state.

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenFloridaBrowardTropical Storm Ian
