2020 Presidential Race

Biden's National Lead Over Trump Jumps to 14 Points After Debate in NBC News/WSJ Poll

Joe Biden's lead has nearly doubled since Tuesday's debate with voters saying by a 2-to-1 margin that he has the better temperament to be president

Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden’s national lead over President Donald Trump nearly doubled after Tuesday’s presidential debate, with voters saying by a 2-to-1 margin that Biden has the better temperament to be president, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

The poll was conducted in the two days after the unruly and insult-filled Sept. 29 debate, but before Trump tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalized Friday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The Democratic nominee is now ahead of Trump by 14 points among registered voters, 53 percent to 39 percent — up from his 8-point lead in the previous poll before the debate.

Local

News You Should Know 21 mins ago

ICYMI: Students Return to In-Person Classes in Miami-Dade, Guide to Florida's 2020 Ballot

Decision 2020 Oct 1

Two Visions and Personal Swipes During NBC 6 Mayoral Debate 

That 14-point advantage represents Biden’s largest lead in the NBC News/WSJ poll during the entirety of the 2020 presidential campaign; his previous high was 11 points in July.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

2020 Presidential RaceJoe BidenDecision 20202020 presidential debates
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us