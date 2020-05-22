Biden’s Vice President Shortlist Emerges, as Demings Says She’s Being Vetted

The Biden campaign has formally begun its vetting process for a vice president

In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives on stage for the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Charleston Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

A growing number of contenders to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential nominee indicated Thursday that they’ve advanced to a round of intense vetting, suggesting that a shortlist for the slot is taking shape, NBC News reports.

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., has formally begun interviewing with the Biden campaign for the vice presidential nomination and that the vetting process is underway, a source with direct knowledge told NBC News Thursday.

"We’re definitely on a list," the source said.

Meanwhile, CBS News reported that Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., was asked by the Biden campaign to undergo a formal vetting for consideration for the veep slot.

Earlier this week, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer disclosed that she has been in touch with Biden’s team. During a "Today" interview Tuesday she said, "it was just an opening conversation."

