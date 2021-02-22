Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami Seeking Black Male Mentors for Programs

The non-profit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, which emphasizes how mentors can make a difference in the live of young people in South Florida, is seeking more Black male mentors for the program.

NBC 6 spoke to Cedric Oliver from Miami Gardens and his ‘Big’ mentor, Ronald Washington, about how Big Brothers Big Sisters has helped them both.

“It’s like a brotherhood,” says the 15-year-old Oliver. “It’s not like a mentorship. [It’s] like actual blood brother, a family.”

Oliver is one of the 3,100 kids that the Miami chapter serves. Most of the kids are of color and about six out of 10 are boys. But, most of the ‘Bigs’ are women and only 16% are Black male mentors.

“If more people can get involved and see that they are capable of shaping the future of their community by making an influence on one boy or one girl,” says Washington. “I think everybody can share that warm feeling that I have.”

The president and CEO of the local chapter explains why getting more Black male mentors is so important.

“The significance of investing and contributing in our kids, unlimited potential,” says Gale Nelson. “There are kids right in our community that have unlimited potential and they just need someone to spend that quality time, share a little time with them.”

All mentors will have their background checked first. Anyone who is interested in becoming a mentor can click here to sign up.