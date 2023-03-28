Bill Creating Later Start Times for Florida Middle, High School Students Passes Senate Committee

A bill that recently passed a Florida Senate education committee could allow middle and high school students in the state to get a few extra minutes of sleep.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the bill, which passed the committee Monday, would require middle schools to start after 8 a.m. and high schools after 8:30 a.m.

The move is supported by some pediatricians.

"It's so important for them to get those 8 to 10 hours for their social, emotional, physical development. And if they don't get it, we can see those consequences on a day-to-day basis," pediatrician Dr. Shannon Fox-Levine, with Palm Beach Pediatrics, said.

But, the union for bus drivers in Pam Beach County said the move is a problem due to an issue with staff shortages that already exist.

"It will create a logistical nightmare," said union representative Chuck Ridley. "There is no way we can make that coverage over the geographical area we have to cover if they move that time back."

A companion bill is working its way through the Florida House of Representatives. If passed, it would not take effect until 2026.