Bill Making School Board Members Term Limited Across State Getting Closer to Ballot

A bill that would set term limits for school board members across the state of Florida is now one step closer to being decided by voters across the state later this year.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports that the Florida House approved the measure late this past week. If the Senate approves it, voters will get a chance to cast their ballots on the issue this November.

"The immediate thing you're going to see is career politicians are going to be shown the door,” Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a Republican from the Orlando area and one of the legislators who sponsored the measure, told the station. “People who've been serving on school boards for 30-40 years, mostly for the paycheck, are going to be scooted away.”

Sabatini has proposed measures in the past requiring all offices in the state to be term limited.

Those against the measure say it limits local control and eliminates voter choice.

“They're smart enough to decide if they want to remove their school board member within four years, which they have, or eight years, which they have," said Kat Gordon, who has served on the Orange County School Board for over 20 years.