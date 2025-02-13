Bill seeks to prevent building pickleball courts, golf courses at Florida state parks

After a bipartisan uproar last year about a proposal dubbed the “Great Outdoors Initiative,” the Florida Senate is moving forward with a bill that would prevent building such things as golf courses, pickleball courts and hotel-style lodges in state parks.

The Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee took up the bill (SB 80), filed by Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart. Rep. John Snyder, R-Stuart, has filed an identical bill (HB 209) in the House. The bills are named the “State Park Preservation Act.”

“Our state parks are so unique, and we want to make sure that they are there for the enjoyment and the conservation of our natural resources in our state of Florida," Harrell said. “There is no question, whatsoever, exactly what the function and management of our state parks should be.”

The uproar came last year after the Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued a news release about the “Great Outdoors Initiative” and later used social-media posts to briefly outline plans for nine parks. Perhaps the biggest target of opponents was a proposal to add three golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County.

Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration paused the proposal after the uproar, but bills filed this year would block the possibility of such development in the future. State Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith supports the legislation.

“Florida is a beautiful state. It is a beautiful state because of our natural beauty and the state parks that exist within the great state of Florida,” State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando) said.

The bills are filed for the legislative session that will start March 4th.