Bill seeks to replace mockingbird with flamingo as Florida's state bird, again

Florida lawmakers could again consider replacing the mockingbird as the state bird.

Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, filed a proposal (HB 81) that would lead to the flamingo replacing the mockingbird, which has been the state’s bird since 1927.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The bill also would name the Florida scrub jay as the official state songbird. The bill is filed for the legislative session that will start March 4.

Bills backing the flamingo and the scrub jay have been proposed in recent years but have not passed. Among the most influential supporters of keeping the mockingbird has been former longtime National Rifle Association lobbyist Marion Hammer.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

In May, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto called on the wildlife agency to renew efforts to designate a state bird that is unique to Florida.

“The state bird of Florida is the mockingbird. However, five other states have the mockingbird as the state bird,” Barreto said.

“I’ve got to believe we can find a bird that is different than five other states