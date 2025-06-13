A bill that would designate a four-mile stretch of road in Palm Beach County as “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard” was sent Thursday to Gov. Ron DeSantis, and it also includes new names for several Miami-Dade roads.

The bill (HB 987) passed during this spring’s legislative session.

A stretch of U.S. 41/Southwest Eighth Street between Southwest 27th Avenue and Brickell Avenue in Miami would be named after former Republican Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart, who died in March.

Also, a portion of Southwest 57th Avenue between U.S. 41/Southwest 8th Street and West Flagler Street would be called "Manolo Reyes Boulevard," after the respected Miami city commissioner who died at 80 in April.

The bill would also designate State Road 932/Northwest 103rd Street/49th Street within Hialeah as "Celia Cruz Way."

The Trump designation would be placed on Southern Boulevard from Kirk Road, south of Palm Beach International Airport, to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club on South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach.

If signed, the designations would take effect on July 1.