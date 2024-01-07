Florida

Bill would provide free school breakfast and lunch to all Florida students

The legislation will be considered during the 2024 session that starts on Tuesday

By News Service of Florida

NBC Universal, Inc.

Legislation filed at the state capitol would create a universal free school breakfast and lunch program for all public-school students in Florida.

Currently, some school districts offer all students free meals.

Other districts have some students receiving free and reduced-price meals, based on income, while the cost of meals varies from school to school in some counties.

State Representative Allison Tant, the bill's sponsor, says all children do better in school when they are not hungry.

“We should take the stigma and the shame out. I mean, the food is there. We need to feed our children," Tant said.

The legislation will be considered during the 2024 session that starts on Tuesday.

