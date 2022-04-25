Billboard Greets Florida Travelers With Anti-Gay Slogan to Protest School Bill

Days after the state of Florida passed a bill that restricts instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, a human rights group has launched a billboard campaign taking shots at the state.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the Human Rights Campaign, an organization promoting LGBTQ+ civil rights, placed the billboards calling Florida “The Sunshine ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ State” in three cities across the state.

The billboards are located in one spot in Tampa and three spots each in Tallahassee and Orlando. The HRC plans to place additional billboards at locations in South Florida.

Officials said the billboards were in response to the 'Parental Rights in Education' law, often referred to opponents as the "Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.