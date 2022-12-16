Billboards Addressing Rise in Antisemitism Go Up Across Miami-Dade County

Drivers on several roadways in Miami-Dade County will see billboards addressing the important topic of the rise in antisemitism across South Florida and around the country.

The four billboards - including two on the Palmetto Expressway, one on U.S. 1 in southwest Miami-Dade and one on Bird Road - carry the provocative statement "We're just 75 years since the gas chambers. So no, a billboard calling out Jew hate isn't an overreaction."

The billboards are funded by the non-profit group JewBelong, which offers education and rituals for members of the Jewish community and allies of the community.

Several cities in South Florida have dealt with incidents of antisemitism in recent months, including several incidents of antisemitic and racist slurs spray painted on the sidewalk and fences in a Weston neighborhood in October. Three teens were arrested for their roles in the incidents.