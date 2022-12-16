Miami-Dade

Billboards Addressing Rise in Antisemitism Go Up Across Miami-Dade County

The billboards are funded by the non-profit group JewBelong, which offers education and rituals for members of the Jewish community and allies of the community

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Drivers on several roadways in Miami-Dade County will see billboards addressing the important topic of the rise in antisemitism across South Florida and around the country.

The four billboards - including two on the Palmetto Expressway, one on U.S. 1 in southwest Miami-Dade and one on Bird Road - carry the provocative statement "We're just 75 years since the gas chambers. So no, a billboard calling out Jew hate isn't an overreaction."

The billboards are funded by the non-profit group JewBelong, which offers education and rituals for members of the Jewish community and allies of the community.

Several cities in South Florida have dealt with incidents of antisemitism in recent months, including several incidents of antisemitic and racist slurs spray painted on the sidewalk and fences in a Weston neighborhood in October. Three teens were arrested for their roles in the incidents.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadejewishantisemitism
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us