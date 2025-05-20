Billie Eilish is taking her tour to the Sunshine State.

The Grammy-winning singer on Monday announced a second leg of U.S. dates for "Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour," and she's kicking it off in Miami.

She also announced stops in Tokyo, North Carolina, Long Island, New Orleans, Tulsa, Austin, Phoenix and San Francisco.

Here's what to know and how to snag tickets.

When is Billie Eilish coming to Miami?

Eilish will perform three shows at the Kaseya Center on Oct. 9, 11 and 12.

If you can't make it to the South Florida shows, she'll also have a stop at the Kia Center in Orlando on Oct. 14.

When do Billie Eilish tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Eilish's "Hit Me Hard and Soft" 2025 tour go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 22, at 12 p.m. via Ticketmaster.

Is there a presale for Billie Eilish tour tickets?

Yes, there are presale opportunities for Billie Eilish's tour: a Fan Presale, Amex Presale and Changemaker Presale.

Those who are eligible for the Fan Presale will receive an email with more details on how to participate.

Those with American Express credit cards will have access to a limited number of presale tickets if they use their Amex card to purchase.

"Changemaker" tickets are higher-priced tickets, in which a portion of the proceeds goes to charity.

All presales will begin Tuesday, May 20, at 12 p.m.

Where do I buy Billie Eilish tickets for Miami?

All sales for face-value tickets will be through Ticketmaster:

Link to the Oct. 9 show at the Kaseya Center

Link to the Oct. 11 show at the Kaseya Center

Link to the Oct. 12 show at the Kaseya Center

Link to the Oct. 14 show at the Kia Center in Orlando

