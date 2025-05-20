Music & Musicians

Billie Eilish to kick off 2nd U.S. leg of ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour in Miami – how to get tickets

The Grammy-winning singer will be in South Florida for three nights this October. Here is all of the important info you need to know, including when and how to get tickets.

By NBC6

Billie Eilish is taking her tour to the Sunshine State.

The Grammy-winning singer on Monday announced a second leg of U.S. dates for "Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour," and she's kicking it off in Miami.

She also announced stops in Tokyo, North Carolina, Long Island, New Orleans, Tulsa, Austin, Phoenix and San Francisco.

Here's what to know and how to snag tickets.

When is Billie Eilish coming to Miami?

Eilish will perform three shows at the Kaseya Center on Oct. 9, 11 and 12.

If you can't make it to the South Florida shows, she'll also have a stop at the Kia Center in Orlando on Oct. 14.

When do Billie Eilish tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Eilish's "Hit Me Hard and Soft" 2025 tour go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 22, at 12 p.m. via Ticketmaster.

Is there a presale for Billie Eilish tour tickets?

Yes, there are presale opportunities for Billie Eilish's tour: a Fan Presale, Amex Presale and Changemaker Presale.

Those who are eligible for the Fan Presale will receive an email with more details on how to participate.

Those with American Express credit cards will have access to a limited number of presale tickets if they use their Amex card to purchase.

"Changemaker" tickets are higher-priced tickets, in which a portion of the proceeds goes to charity.

All presales will begin Tuesday, May 20, at 12 p.m.

Where do I buy Billie Eilish tickets for Miami?

All sales for face-value tickets will be through Ticketmaster:

  • Link to the Oct. 9 show at the Kaseya Center
  • Link to the Oct. 11 show at the Kaseya Center
  • Link to the Oct. 12 show at the Kaseya Center
  • Link to the Oct. 14 show at the Kia Center in Orlando

To ensure a smooth ticketing experience – according to Ticketmaster – arrive at the event page at least 10 minutes before the sale and complete these steps:

  1. Sign in to your account in advance to speed up your purchase later.
  2. Check that your payment info is current so you can breeze through checkout.
  3. Event details can vary. Check for important details like ticket limits before the sale. Just tap More Info next to the event name, top of page.

