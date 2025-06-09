Billion-dollar boost expected as Miami gears up for FIFA World Cup matches in 2026

One year from now, the eyes of the soccer world will be on Miami.

On June 15, 2026, the first of seven FIFA World Cup matches will kick off at Hard Rock Stadium, marking Miami’s debut as one of the tournament’s 16 host cities across North America. With just 12 months to go, excitement is building — but so is the investment.

Hard Rock Stadium is set to host four group stage games, one round of 32 matches, a quarterfinal, and the prestigious Bronze Final — the third-place match of the entire tournament.

Scheduled Matches at Hard Rock Stadium:

4 Group Stage Matches

1 Round of 32 Match

1 Quarterfinal

The Bronze Final Match

Soccer legend and Telemundo commentator Andrés Cantor said Miami’s hosting role could be historic.

“I have no doubts, it will be the biggest event this country has ever hosted,” said Cantor. “Because of the fandom the game has, and because of our Hispanic communities that always embrace big events — let alone a World Cup.”

Miami-Dade County officials are banking on a massive economic windfall. Estimates project a $1.5 billion economic impact, nearly triple the boost the city received when it hosted Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

“The only way to phrase it is that this is seven Super Bowls back-to-back,” said Janelle Prieto, Chief Marketing and Community Officer for the FIFA World Cup 26™ Miami Host Committee.

Prieto emphasized the difference in scale, citing 10 days of Super Bowl activation versus more than a month of World Cup events. She also pointed to the significant social and cultural impact the tournament is expected to have across the region.

But with great opportunity comes a hefty price tag.

As of March 2025, Miami-Dade County had already approved at least $46 million in World Cup-related spending. More than half of that amount is earmarked for emergency services such as police and fire departments, while the rest will go toward logistics, transportation, and event support.

“We are working furiously around the clock with everybody — airports, the federal government now has a task force, transportation experts, and sales teams raising money,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “This is something that is transforming our community.”

Local leaders see the event not only as an economic engine but also as a way to elevate Miami’s global profile.

“It’s going to boost our economy, not just short term but long term,” said Mayor Levine Cava. “People have already discovered our paradise, but now soccer fans all around the world will see it with their own eyes.”

The first match in Miami is scheduled for Monday, June 15, 2026, while the final match in the city — the Bronze Final — will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

The countdown is on. With global attention and billions of dollars in potential gains, Miami is sprinting toward a summer that will reshape its legacy — on and off the pitch.