Bills Filed to Make Strawberry Shortcake Florida's Official Dessert

In what may be the tastiest debate for the Florida Legislature in the upcoming session, two recently filled bills could make one popular dessert the state's official dish of choice.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports identical bills in the Florida House of Representatives and Florida Senate would make strawberry shortcake the official dessert in the state if passed.

The Senate bill was introduced by State Sen. Danny Burgess, a Republican whose district includes portions of Hillsborough County where the strawberry industry is prevalent and the annual Strawberry Festival is held each February.

A bill in the Florida House recognizes the industry's place in the state, saying it makes up 75 percent of the winter strawberry crop in the United States.

While some in South Florida would argue Key Lime pie is more of a Florida staple, it is not the official dessert but was titled the state's official pie in 2006.

If the bills are passed and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, it would become the state's official dessert on July 1st, 2022.