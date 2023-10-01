Bills lead Dolphins 31-14 at halftime in Orchard Park

It's been the matchup everyone was dreaming for as the Buffalo Bills narrowly lead the Miami Dolphins 31-14 at the first half.

Buffalo and Josh Allen got off to a good start in their opening drive going a full 75 yards and scoring on a touchdown to Gave Davis.

Allen hit four different receivers to make it 4-for-4 and 45 yards passing.

The Dolphins wasted no time and Tua Tagovailoa came out firing on all cylinders with two back-to-back passes to Durham Smythe, picking up 30 yards in the process.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

With the speed on the field, Miami handed the ball off to running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane who quickly moved the ball up the field, moving 77 yards and finishing it off with a 3-yard run from Achane.

The third drive of the game saw a little more run action from the Bills as James Cook and Latavius Murray combined for a decent 45 yards on five carries and set up the passing game and make it 14-7 off a 1-yard run by Cook.

Miami's second drive also got off to a good start and the passing game was a treat to behold allowing the Fins to move up and tie the game 14-14 with a 10-yd De'Von Achane run.

After receiving the kick-off, Josh Allen turned to the air to drive the Bills close to the redzone where he delivered an inch-perfect pass to Stefon Diggs for 11 yards to hand them the small lead.

Miami's next possession took a turn for the worse with a two penalties for illegal formation and a false start, leading to a punt.

The Bills took advantage of the punt recovery and thanks to a good position on the field, Allen linked up with Stefon Diggs for a 55-yard touchdown to take the lead to 31-14 at the half.

Another defensive stop by the Bills led to another Miami punt for the second three-and-out for the Fins.

The Bills were able to move the markers a few yards to set up a 53-yard field goal and put them 31-14 over the Dolphins.