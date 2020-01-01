Bills Penalizing Texting While Driving, Increasing Minimum Wage in Effect

With the New Year’s holiday comes new laws going into effect across the Sunshine State – including one that has been in place for months, but now could cost you if you get caught.

Drivers in Florida who are caught texting now don’t get away with a warning like they have for months. The now primary offense will cost you $30 the first time you are caught plus court costs. If you get caught in a school or work zone, it’s $60 plus three points added to your license.

Speaking of school zones, you are now not allowed to even hold your cell phone as they – along with active work zones – are considered hands-free areas in the state.

If you’re heading to the doctor’s office, all prescriptions will be sent electronically starting January 1st – a move aimed at helping to track the use of prescription drugs in the state and eliminate confusion from sometimes messy handwriting.

Workers getting minimum wage in the state will see a slight raise – 10 cents – in 2020 to $8.46 per hour. The move comes ahead of a November ballot measure to be voted on that could increase it to $10 starting in 2021 and increase by one dollar each year.

Another bill going into effect would allow for the displaying of the flag in specific ways to honor military members from Florida who are killed in battle. Along with that, other bulls relating to blind trusts, officer surgery, continuing care and immunization registry go into effect.