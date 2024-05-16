Biscayne Bay water sports safety takes center stage after teen's tragic death

The area in Biscayne Bay where a 15-year-old girl was fatally struck by a boat while wake boarding is a heavily-trafficked channel that's no stranger to dangerous boating incidents.

The death of 15-year-old Ella Riley Adler has some questioning whether more should be done to make the area safer.

WATER TRAGEDY

Adler was struck and killed around 4 p.m. Saturday about a mile west of Mashta Point at Key Biscayne, according to a report released Wednesday by the Florida Fish and wildlife Conservation Commission.

According to the report, Adler was one of 14 people who had been out on a 42-foot Hanse Fjord walk-around being operated by a 30-year-old man.

Investigators said Adler was on a wake board with another person who was on a wake surfboard near Nixon Beach when they both fell into the water at the same time.

Adler was a bit further away from the boat that had been towing them than the other person when she was fatally struck by another 42-foot boat, which didn't stop, the report said.

THE INVESTIGATION

Almost immediately after the incident authorities began their search for the boat that struck Adler.

Witnesses told the FWC the boat was a light blue center console with possibly blue or dark blue bottom paint with three or four white out board engines.

A boat matching that description was later found docked behind a home in the Hammock Oaks neighborhood in Coral Gables, FWC officials said Tuesday.

FWC officials later took the boat, a 42-foot Boston Whaler, into custody and transported it to their offices.

On Wednesday, FWC officials identified the owner of the boat as 78-year-old Carlos Guillermo Alonso, the resident of the home where it was found.

Investigators said Alonso was operating the boat and was its only occupant at the time of the incident.

The FWC report doesn't mention whether he could face charges, and it's unclear whether alcohol was a factor in the crash, since the section of the report that mentions whether it's alcohol related is marked "unknown."

In a statement Wednesday, FWC officials said Alonso was cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing.

BOATER'S ATTORNEY SPEAKS

Alonso's attorney, Lauren Field Krasnoff, spoke with NBC6 Wednesday night. She said he had no idea he struck anyone on the water.

"We don't know at this time whether (Alonso) or his boat were the boat involved in the crash," she said. "If his boat was involved, I can tell you he had absolutely no idea that that is what happened that day. He is as devastated as anybody could be."

Krasnoff also reiterated that Alonso is cooperating with the investigation.

“He docked his boat in plain sight, and most importantly, he's been cooperative with law enforcement and with anybody that has needed to investigate what happened on the water that day," Krasnoff said. “He has had no contact with the criminal system. He does not drink, and he was not drinking on that Saturday."

NIXON BEACH SAFETY

Nixon Beach, a popular spot known for its party atmosphere, is no stranger to incidents similar to this in the past.

According to NBC6’s reporting, since 2013, there have been at least five incidents that have resulted in injury or death near the sandbar.

And the area near Mashta Point, though heavily trafficked by vessels, is also a popular area for wake boarding and other water sports.

NBC6 A map of Nixon Beach and Mashta Point

Capt. Mike Brill, a Miami boating expert, said manatee regulations and no wake zone areas have been forcing more people to use busy channels for water sports.

He said something needs to be done to create a safer area.

"I don't think that water skiing is dangerous but we need a safe place to do it so maybe the safest thing that could be done would be to have designated water sports areas," Brill said.

Organizers of this weekend's "SoFlo Boat Show" held a news conference Thursday to discuss boating safety and announce a new initiative focused on their efforts.

"More than promoting boating safety and practices, we aim to create a lasting culture of responsibility and awareness that resonates throughout this community," said Nelson Albareda, CEO Loud and Live.

The initiative called “A Beacon of Light at Sea” is being launched by Loud and Live, along with three foundations named for three local victims of boating incidents. It was already in the works before Adler's death but is coming at a time of more urgency with summer around the corner.

TEEN MOURNED

Adler, a student at Ransom Everglades School, was an accomplished ballet performer and was a ballerina in the Nutcracker, appearing in over 100 performances with the Miami City Ballet at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

In addition to being a member of Ransom Everglades' dance team, she was on the Jewish Student Association as well as the speech and debate team.

Her grandfather, Michael M. Adler, the U.S. Ambassador to Belgium.

Her family has received an outpouring of support in the wake of her death from the South Florida community and across the country, including from First Lady Jill Biden, who visited the family for a shiva call earlier this week.

Her family later released a statement on her death.

“The world lost a star this weekend. Ella was beautiful and shined brightly. In her 15 years, she gave us more light than we could have ever dreamed," the family said. "While we cope with this unspeakable tragedy, we ask the public to give us our privacy as we mourn. We also wish to extend our gratitude to law enforcement for their hard work and commitment to helping bring some closure to this horrific loss."

Alonso's attorney said he is also praying for the family.

"This is the worst possible tragedy that anyone could imagine," Krasnoff said. "We are devastated for the Adlers, for their friends, for their family — there's no question in our minds that this is an absolutely horrific thing that happened and we pray for and think of their family and friends during this time."