Bitcoin 2021 Attendees Report Testing Positive for COVID-19

Some who attended the world's largest cryptocurrency conference in Miami last weekend have started testing positive for COVID-19, CNBC reported.

There was no mask mandate or proof of vaccination required to attend Bitcoin 2021, which was held over two days at Mana Wynwood Convention Center. About 12,000 people attended the conference, according to CNBC.

The #Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami was the first major in-person conference since the pandemic started.



It may have been a "super spreading event" as dozens of participants reveal they've tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/jdYnl6PgsR — Mr. Whale (@CryptoWhale) June 10, 2021

The conference was Miami's biggest in-person event since COVID-19 began, with Miami branding itself as a tech destination.

NBC 6 reached out to the event organizers, who deferred to health authorities. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's office did not respond to requests for comment by Thursday evening, as well as the attendees who posted on Twitter about testing positive.

