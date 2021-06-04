Bitcoin 2021, World's Largest Cryptocurrency Conference, Kicks Off in Miami

The world's largest cryptocurrency conference will be taking place in Miami over the next two days.

Bitcoin 2021 will be held through Saturday at the Mana Convention Center in Wynwood, the area's booming arts district. The event is capped at 13,000 tickets, but is expected to draw more than 50,000 attendees.

The event features keynote speakers such as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Bitcoin pioneer Nick Szabo.

The conference is Miami's biggest in-person event since COVID-19 began, with Miami branding itself as a tech destination.

Bitcoin Project Manager Brandon Green says City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez played a big role in bringing the event -- originally slated to take place in Los Angeles -- to South Florida.

Thousands of people have signed up to attend the #Bitcoin conference in Miami, a two-day event focused on all things cryptocurrency. NBC 6's @josesepulvedatv and @paxton are in Mana Wynwood as the event kicks off: https://t.co/Rc8iqqR6Wl pic.twitter.com/DtTw0G4trJ — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) June 4, 2021

“We asked him, we said 'Can we bring the conference to Miami? We’re looking for a place that will actually allow us to have an in-person conference,’ and he said ‘Absolutely. We’d be honored to have you here’ in classic fashion, whereas everywhere else in the world, no one would even talk to us," Green said.

"Mayor Suarez said ‘Bring it here. We’re gonna work with you. We’re gonna make this happen.'"