Bizarre Thefts From Front Porch of NW Miami-Dade Home Caught on Camera

A homeowner is speaking out after a series of bizarre thefts took place last month at her northwest Miami-Dade home.

On April 25th, the homeowner named Nicole said her family discovered something quite interesting in their mailbox - a pineapple. The discovery prompted them to check their security cameras, finding the person who left the fruit also stole items from their front porch.

"I had butterflies and birds, but they only stole the butterflies which was a bit odd," Nicole told NBC 6.

What's more concerning is that the person came back two days later.

"I don't see it as a normal thing that you just walk up to someone's porch and leave a pineapple and take decorations," she said.

The sounds of wind chimes and a police officer's car across the street didn't deter the thief. Video showed the person slowly and casually taking garden decorations as the family slept inside.

"We don't really care about the material objects. that's the least of it," Nicole said. "We care more about our safety and the safety of our neighborhood."

Nicole said another family two blocks away posted a video showing what appears to be the same person trying to steal a sun wall decoration. Her family filed a police report.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.