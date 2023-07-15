Black bear captured after roaming Homestead neighborhood, walking up to resident's door

Days after video captured a 'bear-y' scary surprise where a bear was caught on camera walking through a Homestead neighborhood at night, the bear has been taken into custody - sort of.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials said the bear was captured by staff and relocated. It did not release where the bear was relocated to.

A video posted by Only in Dade shows the bear making an unexpected visit on Thursday.

Homestead Police officials said the FFWC was working to trap the bear as residents remained concerned.

"During this time of year, bears are more active. Juvenile bears are starting to disperse from their mothers and may be seen in unexpected areas as they make their away to other habitats and typically move away on their own," FWC said in a statement. "Seeing a bear in a neighborhood is not necessarily cause for alarm. However, it is important that residents secure food attractants so that bears do not linger in the area. If a bear is not able to find food, it will move on. If you see a bear, give it space and don’t try to approach it and never feed it."