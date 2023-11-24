Black Friday isn't the only day to grab the best deals. Here are tips for efficient shopping

While Black Friday offers a plethora of deals, shoppers who haven't found their perfect items yet need not worry.

The weekend following Black Friday, as well as Cyber Monday, are teeming with additional opportunities for discounts and bargains.

"Black Friday bleeds into the weekend, and then there's Cyber Monday, which is essentially Cyber Week," said consumer-saving expert Andrea Woroch. "So there's plenty of sales to be had. You just have to time it."

Woroch emphasizes the importance of planning and budgeting for efficient shopping.

"Have that shopping list in place, make sure you know who you're shopping for," she said. "Have a budget in mind per person. This will help guide you through all the confusing sales."

This approach is crucial to avoid impulse buys and ensure that purchases made during these sales are both necessary and within financial limits.

It’s also crucial to compare prices, especially as online deals heat up for Cyber Monday.