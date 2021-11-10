Black Professionals Summit Returns to Hollywood This Weekend

A major business networking conference is coming back to South Florida this weekend.

The Black Professionals Summit takes place on Nov 13-14 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

“It is a great opportunity for Black professionals looking to build up their professional networks and meet other like-minded professionals," said founder Kenasha Paul.

The weekend conference brings professionals from different industries under one roof – so others can learn from each other.

“The conference really is all focused on career advancement, helping our professionals learn about what is trending in and investments. Being able to help them craft their wealth, building strategies," Paul said.

The BP Summit didn’t happen last year due to the pandemic. For this year’s conference, they are gathering in person, but with strict COVID safety protocols.

“To attend ... be able to bring a vaccination card or show a negative test result; we really want to make sure that everyone is safe, masks are optional,” Paul said.

Over 20 people are scheduled to speak this weekend. Included in the lineup are Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen.

The conference kicks off Friday night with a mixer and then continues until Sunday.

For more information on the Black Professionals Summit and to get tickets, click here.