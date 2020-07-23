Black Woman Says White Woman Called Police on Her Family at Fort Lauderdale Pool

Ghenete Wright Muir and her son were swimming laps Sunday morning at the pool at Joseph C. Park.

Wright Muir says she and her son, who are both former competitive swimmers, were training when another swimmer between them got angry.

“I said something to my son and the lady in the lane between us said ‘you can’t talk over my lane,’” Wright Muir said. “I immediately asked the lifeguard if that was a rule, and she said there’s no such rule.”

Wright Muir says the woman refused to switch lanes so she could be near her son - then things escalated.

“She starts to complain to the lifeguard that she needs to do something about us,” she said. “She starts threatening her job saying she’s gonna talk to her supervisor.”

Wright Muir says the swimmer demanded that the police be called, and they were. Three Fort Lauderdale Police officers showed up, shutting the pool down and forcing everyone to leave.

Wright Muir and her son demanded that the woman be forced to leave at the same time as them.

Body camera video shows the woman did leave moments later.

“The person who started it was able to stay in the pool,” she said. “So I feel like me and my son we’re singled out.”

Wright Muir says the police should have never been called.

“There’s no violence,” she said. “There’s no weapons. There’s no threat of violence. There’s no danger. Why are the police being called here?”

She thinks race played a big role. The woman who demanded that they leave and that police be called was white.

“Have a manager come to assist,” she said. “Perhaps a park ranger but the police did not need to be called. And with the history of police and black people and the current climate, I believe calling the police at that point was an act of violence against me and my son.”

NBC 6 couldn’t reach the woman in question. We stopped by her home and left her a voicemail.

But, the city did issue her a trespassing warning banning her from the park for three days. Wright Muir was also banned but for 24 hours.

It’s a situation she calls “swimming while black.”

“People are not supposed to call the police when there’s no danger,” Wright Muir said.

“There was no danger. There was no emergency”

A spokesperson for the city manager’s office says the lifeguard who called police quit the same day because of what happened.

Wright Muir and others will be holding a swim-in protest at the pool this Sunday.