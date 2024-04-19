Blanche Ely High School on lockdown after reports of student armed with a gun

A Broward County school has been placed on lockdown as a precaution after deputies received reports of a possible student with a gun on campus, Broward County Public Schools confirmed to NBC6.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, just after 11 a.m., deputies received reports of a person possibly armed with a weapon at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach.

BSO deputies and detectives with BSO’s Threat Management Unit were contacted and are on scene investigating this active incident.

Aerial video taken by Chopper 6 showed heavy police presence outside the school.

BCPS said the school has been placed on lockdown as a precaution and a search was conducted for the student and the weapon.

At this time, no weapon has been found, but the lockdown remains in place while law enforcement continues to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.