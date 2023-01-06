‘Blood All Over': Woman Among 9 Wounded at New Year's Party Shooting in Miami Gardens

A woman who survived a New Year's Eve shooting in Miami Gardens that left nine people injured is speaking out to share her terrifying ordeal.

The woman, who didn't want to be identified, said her New Year's party took a frightening turn when a neighbor started shooting into the air and then into her fence.

She said the partiers ducked for cover when they realized it wasn't fireworks that were going off around midnight in the area of Northwest 171st Street and Northwest 30th Avenue.

The 23 people who were at her party started yelling and noticed a 2-year-old boy had been hit by gunfire in his foot.

A total of nine people were shot or grazed by the gunfire. The woman's fence was riddled by bullet holes.

"It was a horrible way to start off the New Year, there was blood all over the house as we ran inside," the woman said in Spanish.

She said she was grazed in her back, her son was shot in his knee, and another woman was still hospitalized and undergoing surgery after she was hit in an artery in her leg.

The woman said it was a miracle no one was killed. She said she filed a police report but so far no arrests have been made.

NBC 6 reached out to police but we haven't heard back.