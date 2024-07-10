‘Blood running out the door': 911 call describes Fort Lauderdale scene where 2 were found dead

A new 911 call reveals what was found at a Fort Lauderdale apartment where two people were discovered dead on Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to the residence in the 1400 block of Northwest 3rd Court shortly before 11 a.m. and found the bodies of the two people.

In a 911 call released Wednesday, a man who apparently knows the victims described how he went to the apartment for a welfare check.

"I just pulled up to his house, my sister went upstairs to knock on the door and she said she see blood running from up under the front door," the man told the dispatcher. "So I got out of the car, walked upstairs and it's blood running out the door and they're not answering their phone."

The dispatcher worked to get more information as the man became increasingly concerned.

"I don't know what's going on," he said. "I'm very hysterical right now ma'am, I don't know what to do, I'm like shook up right now when I seen that, I hope it ain't nothing bad."

Moments later, a woman is heard on the phone line.

"Blood running out the door, on the rug mat, blood. I said 'unh-uh, this ain't right,'" she said.

The man then asks for ambulance to come.

"Please tell them to hurry…oh lord," he said, as police arrived a short time later.

Police haven't released the identities of the two people who were found dead or said how they died.

But in a brief statement Wednesday, officials said they believe it was a "contained incident" and said they're not seeking a suspect.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.